Bhubaneswar: With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting thunderstorms and lighting in Odisha for three days till Sunday, the Odisha government put at least 25 districts under alert.

Light to moderate rainfall took place Thursday morning in many places, including Bhubaneswar and in the districts of north coastal Odisha, and in some places in the remaining districts.

Special Relief Commissioner’s (SRC) office, in a letter to district collectors, said that the places identified by the IMD should keep administrative machinery ready to face any eventuality.

Forecasting thunderstorms with lightning, gusty surface wind and hail over the districts of Odisha from February 20-23, the IMD said, “People are advised to keep a watch on the weather and take safe shelter during the thunderstorm activity to protect themselves from lightning and follow traffic advisories in urban areas.”

The weather office also suggested that harvesting of crops may be regulated judicially and advised farmers to use hail nets to protect crops.

It said that the trough from Gangetic West Bengal to Telangana now runs from north Bangladesh to Telangana across Gangetic West Bengal, interior Odisha and south Chhattisgarh.

The IMD also warned of minor damage to unsecured structures, banana trees and ripe paddy crops in Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Keonjhar, Sundargarh, and Angul districts.

Light to moderate rain may occur in several parts of the state till the morning of February 25, the IMD said, adding there will, however, be no large change in the night temperature during the next 4-5 days.

