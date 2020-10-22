Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) here issued Thursday rainfall and thunderstorm warnings for several districts of Odisha valid till 8.30am of October 23 due to the impact of fresh low-pressure over the Bay of Bengal.

The IMD Also said that the low pressure area over central parts of Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood now lies as a well marked low pressure area over West central Bay of Bengal and neighbourhood.

It is very likely to move northwestwards during next 24 hours and move north-northeastwards thereafter towards the West Bengal-Bangladesh coasts. It is likely to concentrate into a ‘depression’ by Friday and further into a ‘deep depression’ during the next 24 hours, the IMD said.

In its afternoon bulletin, the IMD said: Light to moderate rains or thundershower is very likely to occur at a most places over the districts of coastal Odisha and at some places in the districts of Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Dhenkanal, Angul, Kandhamal, Boudh, Rayagada, Koraput and Malkangiri.

IMD has issued both orange and yellow warning to 12 districts till 8.30am of October 23. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange Warning (be prepared): Heavy to very heavy rainfall very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Ganjam, Puri, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak and Balasore.

The IMD has also said water logging in low lying areas may cause minor damages to kutcha houses and kutcha road. Traffic may also be disrupted in urban areas as there are chances of uprooting of big trees due to high-speed wind.

Yellow warning (be updated): Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Khurda, Cuttack, Jajpur, Mayurbhanj and Dhenkanal.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 36 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district of Odisha.

PNN