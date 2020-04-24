Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Friday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of April 29.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower is very likely to occur at most places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and at many other places over the rest districts of the state.

IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of April 25. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange warning (be prepared):

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind with speeds reaching up to 40-50 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Kalahandi, Bolangir, Sonepur, Boudh, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Khordha, Kendrapada and Jharsuguda. Hail storm/ heavy rain is likely at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Kalahandi, Sambalpur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak and Jajpur.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind with speeds reaching up to 30-40 kmph is very likely to occur at one or two places over the rest coastal districts of Odisha including Angul, Dhenkanal, Kandhamal, Raygada and Nuapada during the same period.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 41.2 degree Celsius was recorded at Malkangiri in the plains of Odisha Friday, the centre said.

