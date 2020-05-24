Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Sunday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of May 25.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar. Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

IMD also said that a heatwave condition is likely to prevail some parts of district Bolangir, Kalahandi, Sonepur, Boudh and Angul.

Meanwhile, Odisha Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) Pradeep Kumr Jena Sunday asked collectors of all districts to ensure precautionary measures for tackling the heatwave situation.

In a letter to the collectors, the SRC asked them to review and ensure that all precautionary measures are in place to combat the situation.

Jena has asked them to emphasise on immediate repair of tubewells and piped water supply projects, supply of water through tankers, opening of ‘Paniya Jala Kendras’ at strategic locations, special arrangements in hospitals/dispensaries, PHCs/CHCs for treatment of heatstroke patients, taking care of animal resources and restricting working hours of labourers.

The collectors have been asked to send regular updates to the SRC about the heatwave situation and preparedness of the administration to mitigate the situation in their respective districts.

PNN