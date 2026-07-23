Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) Wednesday issued a yellow warning for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms and gusty winds in several Odisha districts, including Puri, ahead of the Bahuda Yatra Friday.

According to the weather office, till 8.30 am of Friday, heavy rainfall is likely at one or two places in Baleshwar and Mayurbhanj. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty surface winds reaching 30-40 kmph are also forecast in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Sundargada, Jharsuguda, Baragada, Sambalpur, Debagada, Anugola, Dhenkanal, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Puri and Khordha.

From Friday to 8.30 am of Saturday, the IMD has forecast heavy rainfall at isolated places in Baleshwar, Kendujhar and Mayurbhanj. Thunderstorms with lightning and wind speeds of up to 40 kmph are likely in Baleshwar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Kendrapada, Jagatsinghpur, Kataka, Sundargada, Jharsuguda, Sambalpur, Kendujhar, Mayurbhanj, Gajapati, Ganjam, Puri, Khordha and Nayagada.

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The weather office has advised people to closely monitor weather updates and avoid unnecessary travel during periods of intense rainfall or thunderstorm activity.

The IMD also urged residents, particularly those in rural areas, to stay away from open fields, water bodies, trees and other tall structures during lightning and strong winds to minimise the risk of accidents.