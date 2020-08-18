Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state valid till 8:30am of August 19.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: Light to moderate rain or thundershower very likely to occur at many places over the districts North Odisha & at a few places over districts of South Odisha.

IMD has issued yellow warning to six districts till 8:30am of August 17. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Yellow warning (be updated):

Heavy rainfall is very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bargarh, Deogarh and Sundargarh.

According to IMD light to moderate rainfall has occurred at many places over the districts of Interior Odisha and at a few places over the districts of Coastal Odisha with heavy rainfall at one or two places over the district of Malkangiri of South Interior Odisha.

Meanwhile, the highest maximum temperature of 33 degree Celsius was recorded at Paralakhemundi of Gajapati district and Rayagada district of Odisha.

PNN