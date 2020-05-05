Bhubaneswar: The regional centre of India Metrological Department (IMD) Tuesday issued a rainfall and thunderstorm warning for several districts of the state.

The weather agency has issued heavy rainfall alert to six districts of the state valid till 8:30am of May 6.

In its afternoon bulletin, the centre said: “Light to moderate rain or thundershowers are very likely to occur at many places over the districts of North Odisha, South coastal Odisha and at a few places over the districts of South Interior Odisha.”

IMD has issued orange and yellow warnings to several districts till 8:30am of May 6. People in these districts have been advised to stay indoors and take shelter in buildings during lightning as a precautionary measure.

Orange warning (be prepared): Thunderstorm with lightning, gusty surface wind speed reaching 40-50 kmph are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Coastal Odisha including Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Deogarh, Angul, Dhenkanal, Sonepur, Boudh and Kandhamal. Heavy rainfall/ hails are very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sonepur, Angul, Dhenkanal, Cuttack, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar, the agency said.

Yellow warning (be updated): Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph very likely to occur over the remaining districts of the state, IMD added.

PNN