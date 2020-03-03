Rayagada: Indian Metals and Ferro-Alloys Ltd (IMFA) at Therubali in this district organised an emergency mock drill in its premises February 28.

The mock drill— fire simulation— was organised in IMFA’s LDO Storage tank in the presence of Swaroop Jena, deputy director, factories & boilers, Ranjit Nayak, assistant director in the department, Kabindra Sunani, district fire officer, Jyotirmayee Patro, project director OSDMA and EVS Uma Maheswar, senior general manager production. Representatives of JK paper mill and its employees also attended this program.

Ramakrushna Tripathy, senior manager (safety), explained the measures taken by IMFA to aware employees on safety measures through various trainings. A senior general manager (production) highlighted on the process; various key hazardous areas and their preventive measures.

It was followed by a meeting.

Senior government officials including members of IMFA’s mutual partner organisation JK Paper Mill highly appreciated the efforts made by the team members during the mock drill. Senior general manager (production) Uma Maheswar said any feedback or observation made by the observers will be appreciated and regular drills will be conducted in different areas.

PNN