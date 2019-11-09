Bhubaneswar: The Odisha Legislative Assembly Speaker Surya Narayan Patro, Saturday, asked the corporate houses to work on some innovative Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects and implement it for the welfare of the society.

The Assembly Speaker was speaking at the CSR-HR Collegium 2019 in the city organised by Odisha CSR Forum, a non-profit body. In his speech Patro said, “I urge the corporate houses to formulate and implement innovative CSR projects and to work towards proper utilisation of CSR fund. These must be in tandem with government programs and priorities.”

He also added, “It is the collective responsibility of the government, public & private sectors and development partners to design and implement practical and need-based CSR programmes to generate employment and reduce poverty.

State School and Mass Education Minister Samir Ranjan Dash applauded the efforts of corporate houses in implementing CSR schemes on health, education, environment, sanitation and hygiene in rural areas. He advised the representatives present in the conference to focus on infrastructure development to meet the needs and aspirations of the people.

VM Chamola, Director (HR), HAL, Bangalore during his speech batted for proper streamlining of the system so that the benefits accrued on CSR spending go to weaker sections of the society. SM Pattnaik, Vice Chancellor of Utkal University advised the CSR, HR professionals to have holistic approach while designing and implementing new and innovative CSR initiatives.

The event witnessed two panel discussions on topics relating to corporate social responsibility. The first discussion was based on the usage of CSR as contributions of people management while the second discussion was based on CSR Sustainability. On the occasion the CSR, HR heads of different corporate houses brainstormed on important facets of the corporate funding for social causes and brought out a document for impactful CSR results and participation of each and every stakeholder in this CSR journey for the benefits of the needy people of the society.