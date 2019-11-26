On this day in 1949, the Constitution was adopted which came into force January 26, 1950 marking the beginning of a new era in the history of India. This November 26, the country is celebrating 70th anniversary of the adoption of the Indian Constitution by the Constituent Assembly.

The Preamble to the Constitution of India bears testimony to the historic occasion. That said, the Constitution was only partially adopted that day. The full adoption came two months later on January 26, 1950 – the day is celebrated as the Republic Day to mark the anniversary of the occasion.

Here are some of the important things that a citizen of India should know about Indian Constitution:

-The Constitution was prepared over 2 years, 11 months and 17 days. The session of the Constituent Assembly was held December 9, 1946.

-A total of 11 sessions of the Constituent Assembly was held including those by the drafting committee under the chairmanship of BR Ambedkar. The drafting committee was one of the 17 such bodies set up under the Constituent Assembly.

-Dr Rajendra Prasad, who went on to become the first President of India, was the chairman of the Constituent Assembly. The Constitution-making committees held meetings on 165 days to hold deliberations and debated provisions to be incorporated.

-There were 299 members, including 15 women, of the Constituent Assembly. Of them, 284 members finally signed the Constitution, when it was adopted in 1949.

-The preamble of the Constitution reads: “WE, THE PEOPLE OF INDIA, having solemnly resolved to constitute India into a SOVEREIGN SOCIALIST SECULAR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLIC and to secure to all its citizens:

JUSTICE, social, economic and political;

LIBERTY of thought, expression, belief, faith and worship;

EQUALITY of status and of opportunity; and to promote among them all

FRATERNITY assuring the dignity of the individual and the unity and integrity of the Nation;

IN OUR CONSTITUENT ASSEMBLY this twenty sixth day of November, 1949, do HEREBY ADOPT, ENACT AND GIVE TO OURSELVES THIS CONSTITUTION”.

