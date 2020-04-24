Bhubaneswar: Capital police station officials in Bhubaneswar Thursday night arrested a woman for allegedly impersonating herself as an IPS officer. The woman had allegedly been instructing the lower-rung cops to supply her essential commodities during this ongoing nationwide lockdown.

The accused has been identified as Sarmistha Behera, a resident of Forest Park area in Bhubaneswar.

According to a source in the police, Sarmistha had been calling a reserve inspector for shifting the duty of some constables deployed in Forest Park area to check the lockdown guidelines. During her call, she used to introduce herself as an IPS officer of 2018 batch posted at Biju Patnaik State Police Academy (BPSPA) here.

Further, Sarmistha demanded immediate supply of several essential commodities and other facilities such as cash, food and lockdown vehicle passes at her doorstep.

That said, after frequent calls, the reserve inspector grew suspicious and informed his seniors. During verification, it was found that she was an imposter, a senior police official said.

Subsequently, a raid was conducted at her home during which the cops seized a khaki uniform, fake identity card and a toy gun. Police also seized several photographs, featuring her in fake policing activities and raids.