Berhampur: A bunch of imposters pretending to be policemen looted a necklace from a woman at crowded Daluasahi here Thursday.

According to reports, V Sharada — wife of a businessman staying at cantonment road here — was returning from a temple at noon when the fake cops waylaid her to Daluasahi main roid introducing themselves as cops.

The Hindi speaking men asked her to unfasten her ‘mangalsutra’ and hand it over to them. They went on to pretend to fine her Rs 2,000 when she refused to part with it.

Eventually she gave in, unfastened her jewellery and kept it in her handbag. The fake cops gave her a piece of white paper, asking her to keep the ornament wrapped in it. She followed.

The duplicate cops, meanwhile, exchanged her original packet with another one they had with them and left the place.

While a petrified Sharada didn’t bother to check the packet on the scene, she was heartbroken when she opened it at home. “Upon reaching house, I unfolded the packet only to see some cheap bangles in it,” she said.

Registering a case on the basis of the complaint, local police are scanning CCTV footages to learn more of the miscreants.

PNN