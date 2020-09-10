Mumbai: The Indian Motion Pictures Producers’ Association (IMPPA) has condemned the demolition of Kangana Ranaut’s office by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). IMPPA has said that the action was in poor light. The Shiv Sena-ruled BMC pulled down ‘most of’ the alleged illegal alterations at the Bandra bungalow of Kangana Ranaut.

IMPPA president TP Aggarwal said the action was neither ‘good for the government’ nor for the Queen star.

“The action taken by the Maharashtra government or BMC is absolutely wrong. It should be condemned,” Aggarwal said in a statement.

The Bombay High Court eventually stayed the demolition process. The court sought to know why the city civic body entered the property when the owner was not present.

Also read: 15 detained for protesting BMC action against Kangana Ranaut

Aggarwal said the BMC should have at least given time to the actor before initiating the demolition process. “It never happens that you demolish a property on such short notice of one day. If Kangana’s house is wrongly constructed demolish it. But, why only Kangana?” asked Aggarwal.

“There are unauthorised constructions throughout Mumbai. Break them as well. BMC should also abide by the law while doing anything,” he added.

The IMPPA head however, also criticised Kangana for the comments about drug abuse and nepotistic culture in the industry. Kangana had made the comments following the death of Sushant Singh Rajput. “Calling the film industry a drug addict is wrong. You are stopping the funds coming into the industry,” pointed out Aggarwal.

It should be stated here that the hearing for the demolition case will be heard by the court later Thursday.

It should be stated here that after her arrival her Kangana has been residing at a different place other than her bungalow. Her sister Rangoli however, visited the bungalow parts of which had been demolished Wednesday.