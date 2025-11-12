Bhubaneswar: Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi stated Wednesday that enhancing education quality and improving school infrastructure represent the top priority of his administration.

Inaugurating the state-level children’s festival ‘Suravi’, Majhi said children are the future of the state, and realising their dreams and guiding them is his government’s top priority.

“Our government has continued its efforts to provide quality education to students from the pre-primary level to class 12. Starting from Godabarish Mishra Adarsha Prathamik Vidyalaya, we have implemented the PM-Shri Yojana. We have successfully implemented the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 in the state from the school level to the university level,” he said.

“To address school dropout, the government has also implemented Shahid Madho Singh Haath Kharcha. Under the scheme, the government has been providing a one-time financial assistance of Rs 5,000 to tribal students enrolling in classes 9 and 11,” he added.

Majhi said his government has made a record allocation of Rs 41,273 crore for the education sector in the current financial year’s budget.

“The total allocation for education is 14.2 per cent of the current budget, and 3.9 per cent of the GSDP, which is something that only a few states in the country have been able to do,” he said.

School and Mass Education Minister Nityananda Gond said the development of the sector will be possible only if all levels of education are developed.

The ‘Suravi’ festival, being held at Capital High School, will continue till November 14. More than 2,400 students are taking part in the event, exhibiting their skills.