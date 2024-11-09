Bhanjanagar: The state government is undertaking the census of elephants and tigers twice annually for the first time this year from November 14 to November 16. The headcount will be conducted across all 51 Forest Divisions in the state during that period. Preparations will be taken up for the purpose November 13. The matter came to the fore after a training camp was conducted in this regard at Lalsingh Nursery within the Ghumusar North Forest Division at Bhanjanagar in Ganjam district, Thursday.

During the event, Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Himanshu Shekhar Mohanty led the training of forest personnel for the elephant census. The forest division has set up 75 units for this purpose. Among others, Assistant Conservator of Forests (ACF) Bibek Das and Ranger Bimbadhar Sahu addressed the gathering. It is noteworthy that the Central government usually conducts an elephant census once every two years.

However, due to the COVID-19 outbreak, no census has been conducted since 2019. In the meantime, a state-level elephant census was conducted in March this year. Now, steps are being taken to count elephants twice a year. This initiative aims to properly monitor jumbo population growth and behavioral patterns.

Similarly, from October last year to January this year, a tiger census was conducted in the state. Sources said preparations are now underway for another headcount of the big cats which will span over a month. Preparations are also ongoing for the elephant census in the Ghumusar South Forest Division. This process is being closely supervised by DFO Binod Acharya. Multiple units have been formed within the forest division for this purpose. During the census, Forest Protection Committee members will assist the counting staff. On the other hand, the tiger census is being conducted under strict confidentiality. Trap cameras have been installed in order to spot and catch poachers who are roaming freely in the forests. Forest personnel are reportedly monitoring these cameras around the clock. Furthermore, departmental authorities have directed the staff to ensure that no information is leaked during the census.