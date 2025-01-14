Madrid: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has emphasised India’s growing global stature and its ability to provide meaningful assistance during challenging times.

Addressing the Indian diaspora during his visit to Spain, Jaishankar remarked that India-Spain relations are on the cusp of significant advancement.

Speaking about his engagement with Spain’s diplomatic community, Jaishankar shared that he was invited by Spain’s Foreign Minister to address the country’s ambassadors at a global conference.

“It is the first time that a foreign ambassador was invited to address the global ambassadors of Spain,” he said.

Highlighting India’s rising influence, he added, “When a foreign ministry and ambassadors of another country ask you to come and speak to them, it’s worth thinking why. India’s positioning today is very important. Seeing the situation of the world today, all countries think that having good ties with India is in their interest.”

The External Affairs Minister described India as a “new India,” recognised globally for its economic strength and leadership.

“Today, we are the fifth-largest economy, poised to be the third-largest. The world knows us because of our positioning, capabilities, and ideas. India is seen today as contributing to global conversations,” he said.

He underlined India’s unique ability to engage with diverse nations.

“There are very few countries in a position to talk to Russia and Ukraine; Israel and Iran; being members of Quad and BRICS. PM Modi is able to do both,” he remarked, adding that India’s approach to global challenges is guided by the principle of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,” which the world has come to value and understand.

Jaishankar noted India’s efforts in advocating for Africa’s inclusion in the G20 and reflected on the country’s role during the Covid-19 pandemic.

“If you go around the world, there are 100 countries that say, ‘If we got our vaccine, it was because of India.’ I remember President Sanchez calling PM Modi for Hydroxychloroquine supply,” he said.

He stressed India’s willingness to help others in need, stating, “In difficult times, there is a country named India, willing to talk to and help different parties. It’s not about money or resources but about heart and mind –having the ability, thinking, and credibility to act as a bridge.”

Turning to trade, Jaishankar highlighted the strong economic ties between India and Spain, with bilateral trade currently valued at 10 billion euros annually.

“There is a possibility that it will increase,” he said, mentioning new areas of collaboration such as railways, automobiles, clean technologies, and space.

“The global situation is unstable in present times. In such times, countries close to each other, who feel that supply chains and relationships can be built and expanded, will forge closer ties. The estimate of 10 billion euros might increase in the future,” he added.

Acknowledging the contributions of the Indian diaspora, Jaishankar shared his appreciation for their role in strengthening India’s foreign policy.

“Minister Albares asked me what I was doing, and I told him I was meeting the Indian community members. I heard very good words about the community… It’s something I hear across the world, and every time, I feel good. So I want to thank all of you,” he said.

He recalled the recently concluded Pravasi Bharatiya Divas, congratulated winners from Spain, and expressed gratitude for their efforts in building and reinforcing India’s global standing.

On people-to-people ties, Jaishankar announced that a Spanish consulate would soon be established in Bengaluru, calling it a “good sign” for deepening India-Spain relations. He noted, “Business is becoming bigger.”

Looking ahead, Jaishankar revealed plans for 2026 to be marked as a “dual year” celebrating culture, artificial intelligence, and tourism in both countries. “It will have a long-term good impact on ties,” he concluded.

IANS