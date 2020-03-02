Rourkela: How often do we see paan stains on the walls of buildings in general, government offices and public areas in particular? Almost no one bats an eye as it has somehow become a standard.

Livid at the sight of such stains on the walls of the building, the Rourkela Regional Transport Officer (RTO) has issued a strict directive banning use of ‘paan masala’, ‘gutkha’ and tobacco products in office as well as the premises, a violation of which would invite a penalty of at least Rs 500 against the erring person.

Also, strict disciplinary action would be taken against whosoever is found violating the ban that has come into effect immediately. The decision has been taken in order to keep the building corridors and premises of the office clean and hygienic.

Reportedly, the violators –irrespective of whether they are employees or visitors— will be identified with the help of CCTV cameras and subsequently penalised.

Two days ago, the Indian Red Cross Society reportedly issued a challan of Rs 500 against one Nibas Chandra Nayak for such violation.

Speaking on the fresh directive, RTO Biswaraj Behera said, “We have taken a serious view of the unhygienic corridors and henceforth, a minimum penalty of Rs 500 would be imposed. We have also engaged a sweeper to clean the stained walls. This apart, all the officials have got strict instructions to stop chewing paan and paan masala while on duty.”

For a long-term result, we will request the district administration to impose a ban on the sale of paan and tobacco products in close vicinity of the office and other areas, Behera added.

If reports are anything to go by, chewable tobacco like ‘khaini’, ‘gutkha’ and ‘zarda’ are some of the major causes of deaths and diseases in India and account for nearly 0.9 million deaths every year.