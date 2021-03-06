In India, petrol and diesel prices are skyrocketing these days. In many cities, the price of petrol has also jumped above Rs 100. People from all over the country are upset with the constant increase in prices.

On the other hand, there are many countries in the world where petrol is as cheap as water.

According to the data released by Global Petrol Prices, the cheapest petrol in the world is available in Venezuela. Venezuela is the world’s cheapest country to buy petrol, where amazingly it costs just 2 pence (GBP) a litre. You will be surprised to know that in the year 2018, one liter petrol was being sold in this country for 67 paise. Venezuela is a country that is constantly reeling under severe economic crisis. However, this country has the largest oil reserves on the earth and despite the economy collapsing, the government here gives subsidy on fuel.

Venezuela is followed by Iran, where petrol is available at the rate of Rs 4.50 per litre. Iran is one of the major oil-producing countries. Despite this, the price of petrol can be considered much higher here than in Venezuela.

After this, number comes from the south-west African country of Angola. Although this country adjacent to the Atlantic Sea is quite small, but now its name is in the discussion due to the storage of precious metals like fuel and gold. Petrol is also cheaper in Angola. Here, 17.82 rupees have to be paid for a liter of petrol.

Similarly, petrol is very cheap in Kuwait as well. The price of a liter of petrol here is 25.26 rupees. Let us tell you that almost all the Gulf countries, including Kuwait, remain the center of the world’s energy source. There are oil reserves here, due to which these countries are very rich due to their exports.