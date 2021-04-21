China: To accelerate the vaccination campaign, the Chinese government has decided to give several incentives. This includes schemes like free eggs, discount on ration items and store coupons. China is now vaccinating millions of people after a slow start due to breathtaking offers.

According to the data, as of March 26, 6.1 million administered shots after the offers were announced by the government. A top government doctor, Zhong Nanshan, has announced a goal of vaccinating 560 million of the country’s 1.4 billion people by June.

The offer that the government is offering to get the vaccine is also being publicized. Along with this, a temple in Beijing has offered free entry to every person who gives proof of vaccination.

Good news. Starting from today, residents 60 years old and above who have gotten their first shot are eligible for five jin (2.5 kilograms or 5 1/2 pounds) of eggs. First come, first serve, said a poster by a city-run health center in Beijing.

China now wants to open its borders to the world by creating the same conditions as before the epidemic. Beijing is scheduled to host next year’s Winter Olympics. In such a situation, there is pressure on China to restore normalcy by many countries of the world.

Chinese experts believe that people are now feeling safe. Therefore, they are not enthusiastic about getting vaccinated. However, the Chinese government is taking necessary steps to strengthen the vaccination campaign day by day.