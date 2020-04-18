The world is made up of innumerable number of cultures with their own unique rituals and traditions. Today in this article we will tell you about a country named Swaziland in southern Africa whose bizarre customs and rituals are enough to blow your mind away.

Every year around August-September, the Umhlanga Ceremony festival is held in Ludzidzini Royal Village which is a home to the Swaziland royal family.

In this festival, virgin girls dance in front of the king and the general public wearing no clothes. That is not all. Another bizarre thing about this custom is that the king chooses a new queen from among those girls.

In the past, the king has used the ceremony to choose a new wife and today some girls still hope to catch the king’s eye through this festival.

New royal wives have often received a BMW and their own palace, fuelling criticism in a country where more than two-thirds of its 1.4million people live in abject poverty.