There are many people around us who freak out at the very thought of getting married. They get worried and are not sure about the management of their houses and family. Some of them fear to adopt in the new lifestyle.

Keeping the fear of youngsters in mind, Indonesia has decided to introduce a three-month marriage certificate course to certify that one is ready to get married.

The government-run certification programme would be compulsory to complete before Indonesian couples tie the knot. The free programme would include classes on reproductive health, disease prevention and childcare tips.

This will come into effect in the upcoming year 2020. Classes of the course will be designed by the Ministry of Religion and Health.

Anyone who gets married should get some kind of ‘upgrade’ about how to be a spouse with a family. This class will ensure that all parties involved understand the required knowledge, then they will receive a certificate.

If a couple fails the programme or refuses to take it, they would not be allowed to get married.

The 3-month course is different from the existing premarital counselling available at Offices of Religious Affairs as it is more comprehensive.

Though the Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI), the top clerical body of the country, extended support to the policy as long as it does not defy religion, it added that people should not be burdened with the policy.

PNN