India is a country full of diversity and therein its beauty lies. Traditions and customs vary from state to state. Some of the traditions are so primitive that they at times shock us. There are also festivals which are only celebrated by a particular group of people and no one else is allowed to participate in those.

Well then, there is this festival in the Pini village under Kullu district in Himachal Pradesh and the festivities have certain rules. The first and foremost is simply quite primitive… women are not allowed to wear clothes during the five days when the festival is celebrated. Another peculiar custom is that the wife and husband cannot smile at each other during the duration of the festival.

The festival in this village is celebrated to celebrate the occasion when the deity of Lahu Ghond killed the demons on the first day of the month of ‘Bhadrab’. The festival is celebrated over five days and people are not allowed to drink during that period. The women after shedding their clothes use woolen pattas to cover their modesty. Overall the residents of Pini village lead a very restrictive life on the occasion.