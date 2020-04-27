Laikera: In this age of science, some farmers in Jharsuguda district use an age old tradition to forecast quantity of rain. This tradition is known as ‘Panchu Puja’.

The farmers across Laikera block Sunday, on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya, performed this ritual and foretold that although they might face some problems initially due to the scarcity of water, rain is expected to arrive later on.

According to the tradition, a bow called ‘Panchu Dhanu’ is made with two bamboo flakes. The priest and two of the farmers, who are called ‘dharak’, take a dip in a nearby pond or river and then come to the previously designated puja spot with wet clothes on.

Then the puja begins with hundreds of villagers thronging the spot.

But this year, there was no crowd due to the ongoing coronavirus scare. But the few who attended the puja allegedly did not maintain social distance between them nor did they wear masks.

The farmers gathered at the spot came to the conclusion that this year they are going to experience a drought like situation before receiving good rainfall and subsequently a good harvest. They were of the opinion that they may not earn any profit this year but there would be no loss either.

PNN