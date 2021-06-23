There are many restaurants around the world that have unique rules and their own specialties. As the lifestyle of the people is changing, the style of these restaurants is also changing to attract customers.

Today we are going to tell you about a restaurant where strange discounts are being given. There is a restaurant named Hot Pot in Jinan of China.

Ever heard of discounts for wearing skirts? Not just that, this restaurant gives a discount on the size of the skirt. Let us tell you that in this restaurant, the skirts of the girls are first measured and the bill is prepared accordingly.

The shorter the skirt, the more discount the girls get.

Let us tell you that this chain of restaurants is quite popular all over China. Now according to the new rule, if a woman’s skirt is more than 13 inches above the knees, then they are being given a discount of up to 90 percent.

Doesn’t it sound strange? Yes, it does. But, there are many strange rules in China. Recently, there was news that IT companies have been hiring cheer girls to lighten up the mood of the programmers who are stressed due to excess work.