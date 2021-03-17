In this village, farmers use bullet proof tractors for farming. Interestingly, it is not somewhere in a foreign country, but in our India. Though, it might sound weird, but it is a fact.

This village is located on the borders of Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Farmers use these tractors for their safety that comes along with camera fitted in it. The tractors come with the regular four stroke, direct injection, diesel engine but their engine speed is nearly twice that of the usual tractors. These tractors have power steering and disc brakes and telescopic lens to view people at far distance.

As the village in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh border, farmers from both the states claim their stake on the farmlands. This has created a rift between the farmers who often take violent steps to get rid of themselves during paddy growing and harvesting.

Farmers often attack each other using swords, lathis, knives and even guns. To protect themselves, the farmers here use the bullet proof tractors.

As per reports, there are four villages in the border area with around 450 acre farmland. The Central government back in 1974 had tried to solve the dispute between the villagers, but to no avail. Even today, the farmers fight like cats and dogs to get the possession of the farmlands.

The fight has been going on since the last 50 years.