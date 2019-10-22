According to scriptures, Nagas (cobras) protect the treasure hidden on earth. Many people even consider that killing snakes can result in sickness, death, childlessness or misfortune. So, they worship Nag devta and offer milk.

They consider the killing of a snake inauspicious. It is believed that if a person sees a snake being killed, then misfortune will follow him/her, because the snake is associated with Lord Vishnu and Shiva.

According to some belief, if the snake dies, rituals have to be performed to avoid misfortune. There is a village in Madhya Pradesh where people give snakes as dowry. People here believe that the bride will become widow if they do not provide snakes as dowry.

People in this village are snake charmers. They earn their living by showing snake stunts. The village also has strict rules to save snakes. They perform final rites after the snake’s death for its soul.