Mumbai/ New Delhi: As many as 19 flights have received bomb threats in three days and a Riyadh-bound IndiGo flight was diverted to Muscat due to the threat, according to officials.

In less than 24 hours, 9 flights received bomb threats and the total count has climbed to at least 19 in three days. The threats have turned out to be hoax.

On Wednesday, bomb threats were received by four IndiGo flights, two SpiceJet flights and one flight of Akasa Air. On Tuesday late night, one flight each of Vistara and Air India Express had received the threats.

IndiGo received bomb threats for three flights, including the Riyadh-Mumbai flight 6E 74 that was diverted to Muscat (Oman). Riyadh is a city in Saudi Arabia.

“The aircraft has been isolated, and all passengers have been safely disembarked,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Another flight 6E 1011 from Mumbai to Singapore received a security-related alert and the flight landed at Singapore.

Also, IndiGo’s flight 6E 515, operating from Chennai to Lucknow, received a security-related alert. After landing at Lucknow, the aircraft was positioned at an isolated bay and all passengers have been safely disembarked, the airline spokesperson said in a statement.

Meanwhile, late Tuesday, a Mumbai-bound IndiGo flight from the national capital was diverted to Ahmedabad after a bomb threat.

An Akasa Air flight enroute to Bengaluru returned to Delhi Wednesday afternoon following a bomb threat.

“Akasa Air flight QP 1335, flying from Delhi to Bengaluru October 16, 2024, and carrying 174 passengers, 3 infants and 7 crew members on board, received a security alert,” an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

A SpiceJet spokesperson said the airline’s X handle received a direct message indicating a bomb threat concerning two flights — one was Leh-Delhi and the other was Darbangha-Mumbai.

“Passengers on both aircraft disembarked safely. After receiving the necessary approvals from the concerned authorities the aircraft were released for further operations,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

Vistara flight UK 161 from Delhi to Hong Kong received a security threat through social media on October 15. The flight landed safely at Hong Kong on Wednesday early morning where all mandatory security checks were conducted before the aircraft was cleared to resume operations, an airline spokesperson said in a statement.

On Tuesday night, an Air India Express flight IX 437 from Kochi to Dubai received a bomb threat and the flight later landed safely at Dubai, sources in the know said.

There was no comment from Air India Express on the incident.

As many as nine flights received bomb threat on Tuesday and one of them, Air India’s AI 127 flight from Delhi to Chicago, was diverted to an airport in Canada. The stranded passengers at the Iqaluit airport were ferried to Chicago by a Canadian Air Force plane.

On Tuesday, an Air India Express flight IX 684 from Madurai to Singapore had received a bomb threat. Singapore Armed Forces had scrambled two fighter jets to escort the Air India Express plane away from populated areas before it landed safely at Singapore’s Changi airport.

