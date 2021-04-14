New York: in a bizarre incident, a parent has filed a legal request to marry their own child. Well, it might sound weird, but it is true and has been reported from New York.

In a bid to overturn laws banning incestuous relationships, the parent has filed a legal request to marry their own adult child. They filed the legal papers at the Manhattan Federal Court.

However, the petitioners requested the court to remain anonymous. The legal papers applied to the court do not have any detail regarding the parent who applied for it and their child, or their gender, ages, hometowns, or the nature of their relationship.

They decided to remain anonymous as incest relationship is still considered “an action that a large segment of society views as morally, socially and biologically repugnant,” according to court papers.

The New York Post wrote, “Through the enduring bond of marriage, two persons, whatever relationship they might otherwise have with one another, can find a greater level of expression, intimacy, and spirituality,” the parent argued in the claim filed in April 1.”

The filing said, “The proposed spouses are adults. The proposed spouses are biological parents and children. The proposed spouses are unable to procreate together.”

Incest is a third-degree felony in New York and is punishable by up to four years in prison, and an incestuous marriage would be void and spouses would face fines and up to six months in jail.

The parent said that they want to propose to their own child; however, it would “sustain emotional harm” under the current laws. The parent wants the court to declare the laws unconstitutional.