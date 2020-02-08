Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre here predicted that thunderstorm with lighting and gusty surface with wind speed reaching 30 to 40 kmph is likely to hit 13 districts of Odisha in next 24 hours.

Thunderstorm is likely to lash isolated places over Nayagarh, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal, Jajpur, Bhadrak, Kendrapara, Jagatsinghpur, Cuttack, Khurda, Ganjam, Puri and Kandhamal districts.

Several districts of the state have experienced light to moderate rain since last night bringing down the minimum temperature by two to three degree Celsius.

The weather department here also predicted that dense fog is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Sundagarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Bargarh, Kalahandi, Sonepur and Bolangir and light to moderate rain or thundershower to occur at a few places over the districts of Gajapati, Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri, Koraput, Kandhamal by Sunday morning.

Cold wave condition is likely to occur at isolated places over Angul, Sonepur, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj and Bolangir during the period.

Dense fog is likely to occur at isolated places over the districts of Bolangjr, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Raygada and Koraput during next two days. The MeT office issued a yellow warning in this regard.

Light to moderate rain is likely to lash isolated places over Nabarangpur, Kalahandi, Nayagarh, Puri, Khurda, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara, Bhadrak, Balasore and Mayurbhanj , Ganjam, Rayagada, Malkangiri and Koraput Monday next.

Dry weather is very likely to prevail over the remaining districts of Odisha.