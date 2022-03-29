New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Suresh Pujari has requested the Central government to take steps for the inclusion of Sambalpuri language in the Eighth Schedule of the Constitution. Speaking during the Zero Hour in the Lok Sabha, Suresh Pujari said that Sambalpuri is an old language and more than 1.5 crore people who reside in Odisha, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand and other states speak it.

“It is an ancient and scientific language which has its own grammar, vocabulary and literature. Ramayana, Mahabharata, Shrimad Bhagwat Gita and other religious books have already been translated into Sambalpuri. It has its own music, dance, poetry and literature,” Pujari pointed out.

The BJP MP also told the house that the Union government has awarded Padma Shri to Sambalpuri poet Haldhar Nag and singer Jitendra Haripal for their contribution to Sambalpuri language.

“This is indirect recognition of the contribution of Sambalpuri language. We have requested you several times in the past to include Sambalpuri in the Eighth Schedule of the Indian Constitution. I would once again request you to include it in the Eighth Schedule,” Pujari stated.