In today’s fast-paced life, we ignore health. These days, eye pain has become common due to busy lifestyle, careless eating habits, constant and excessive use of mobile, TV and laptop.

It has a big effect on the eyes, due to which the eyesight starts getting weak. In such a situation it becomes necessary to wear glasses even against your will. The reason behind the weak eyesight of children is to spend more time on mobile, playing video games instead of playing outside. Due to this eyesight weakens prematurely.

Poor diet and lifestyle choices also affect eyesight largely. Overall, it is advisable to eat a balanced diet, green leafy vegetables, oranges as they contain carotenoids and antioxidants.

You can include these juices in your diet to keep your eyes healthy.

Spinach Juice: – Green leafy vegetables help in improving eyesight. These are not only beneficial for the eyes but also for health. Especially spinach juice is very healthy. If you include a glass of spinach juice in your diet daily, then your eyesight will start improving gradually. Spinach is rich in vitamin A, vitamin C, vitamin K, magnesium, manganese and iron.

Amla Juice: – Amla juice is very helpful in increasing the eyesight. Amla contains Vitamin C which is beneficial for the eyes. You can use amla in any form. If you want, you can also eat raw. Its juice is very effective for improving the eyesight.