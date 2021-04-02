Vellore (Tamil Nadu): The DMK condemned Friday the Central government for ‘searches’ by income tax officials in the residence of party chief MK Stalin’s daughter Senthamarai in Chennai. It alleged that the searches had a ‘political objective’ but it won’t be able to demoralise MK Stalin.

Party general secretary, Duraimurugan said parties were on the verge of completing the campaign. They were looking forward to the day of polling. However, the income tax searches in the residence of Senthamarai, was done with a ‘political objective’. Income tax officials neither confirmed nor denied the searches.

“The Centre has made a wrong calculation that raids just ahead of the election would shock Stalin, his family and the party. They thought it will also weaken DMK’s poll preparations,” stated Duraimurugan. “The DMK is not a party that can be scared by such searches. We have faced similar instances and we will not be deterred,” he added.

Only recently, tax searches were held in the premises linked to party leader AV Velu. Now searches have been conducted in the residence of Senthamarai. The union government pursuing such a tactic is neither ‘democratic’ nor ‘honest politics’ and ‘I condemn’ this, Duraimurugan said.

“The Centre may have thought that Stalin would not be able to see his beloved daughter and be sad. However, the DMK president is the leader of lakhs and lakhs of party cadres and he is a courageous lion,” Duraimurugan added.

When asked on searches in premises of party leaders belonging to AIADMK, an ally of the BJP and other parties as well, Duraimurugan said the tax raids vis-a-vis the DMK people were aimed at intimidating them while those in respect of others was only an ‘eye-wash’.