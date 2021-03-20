Rourkela: Days after the state government put on hold a hike in holding tax in Bhubaneswar following protests, a similar hike in holding tax has sparked serious concerns among the denizens, a report said.

The holding tax has been hiked 20 to 50 times per house than what it used to be. The civic authorities announced to file cases against house owners if the increased holding tax is not paid by March 25.

This has left house owners worrying as they have to pay Rs 50,000-Rs 60,000 per house as holding tax.

Senior BJP leader and former chairman of Rourkela Municipality Nihar Ray said the recent hike in holding tax has crossed all limits and is more than the draconian Jizya tax levied by the Muslim rulers on Hindu residents.

Reports said people wishing to construct a house and live in Steel City are now repenting their decision. The hike in holding tax seems to be a despotic measure of the government when the basic amenities and services provided by the Rourkela Municipal Corporation are not up to mark.

The civic body on the alibi of development of Rourkela has dug up roads and drains which has put slum dwellers and denizens into inconvenience.

Unhealthy surroundings prevail everywhere while the drainage system has become defunct resulting in mosquito menace in the city. The hike has come as a bolt from the blue when the denizens are yet to recover from the scare of Covid-19.

A similar hike in holding tax in Bhubaneswar had also triggered resentment as stakeholders and political parties opposed the revision. However, the decision was put on hold after the Chief Minister intervened.

Ray questioned why the same is not applicable to Rourkela. He warned that his party would take up an agitation if the authorities do not desist from their move.

