The brain is an important part of your body that controls all-around functions of the body. Therefore, it is very important to keep it healthy and active. Food has a big impact on the health and structure of our brains. Our food choices and lifestyle habits influence the body internally. Certain foods enhance memory and work to prevent brain damage.

Nuts

Along with promoting a healthy heart, nuts are also associated with a healthy mind and memory sharpness. Nuts like walnuts are extremely beneficial for your brain function and should be used daily.

Eggs

Egg is versatile and is rich in many nutrients and minerals. Nutrients that help sharpen the brain include vitamins B6 and B12. Along with being important for brain function and development, it is also beneficial in controlling mood. Eggs can be eaten regularly in breakfast.

Fish

Fatty fish or oily fish is prominent in the list of brain-boosting food as it has the topmost place of omega-3 fatty acids. Salmon, trout and sardines are helpful in promoting brain performance and memory. These types of fish also improve changes in mood.

Turmeric

This major ingredient is widely used in most of the Indian cuisine for years ages. Turmeric is essentially useful for the brain. The antioxidants present in turmeric powder can improve memory and also help in reducing stress as it increases serotonin levels. Its active compound is curcumin and it has strong anti-inflammatory properties that help the brain.

Broccoli

This vegetable is often overlooked at the dinner table, but is rich in many nutrients and minerals, including antioxidants. Broccoli is rich in vitamin K which helps in maintaining memory.

Dark chocolate

Dark chocolate contains high amounts of cocoa powder which is beneficial for its brain-boosting properties. The caffeine and antioxidants present in dark chocolate can help with learning and memory. It is also a mood enhancer that gives instant energy. The flavonoids in chocolate can help protect the brain, which is good for memory.