Sofia: Bulgaria’s incumbent President Rumen Radev has been re-elected after winning two-thirds of the vote in the presidential run-off earlier this week according to official results announced by the country’s Central Electoral Commission (CEC).

According to the results, Radev, 58, who was backed by several political formations such as Continue the Change coalition, Bulgarian Socialist Party and There Is Such A People, has won 66.72 per cent of the vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

Sofia University rector Anastas Gerdjikov, who was officially supported by the centre-right GERB party, got 31.80 per cent, while 1.48 per cent preferred the option “none of the above”

A total of 23 candidates participated in the first round of the presidential elections November 14, when Radev won with 49.42 per cent followed by Gerdjikov with 22.83 per cent.

Bulgaria’s President is elected directly by the people for a period of five years.

Radev’s term will expire at the end of January 2022.