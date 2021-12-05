Mumbai: India declared their second innings on 276 for 7 in 70 overs just before tea on the third day, setting New Zealand a target of 540 in the second and final Test at the Wankhede Stadium here Sunday.

Mayank Agarwal scored 62 and shared a century partnership with Cheteshwar Pujara while Shubman Gill and Virat Kohli added 82 runs for the third wicket as India went searching for runs. Axar Patel blasted an unbeaten 41 runs off 26 balls as India declared on 276/7.

Ajaz Patel was the best New Zealand bowler on the day as he claimed 4/106 in the second innings for overall 14 wickets in the match — the highest taken by any bowler against India ever.

Brief scores: India 325 & 276/7 in 70 overs (Mayank Agarwal 62, Cheteshwar Pujara 47, Shubman Gill 47, Virat Kohli 46, Axar Patel 41 not out; Ajaz Patel 4/106, Rachin Ravindra 3/56) vs New Zealand 62.