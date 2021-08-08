Bhubaneswar: Odisha government Saturday announced to relax the weekend shutdown restrictions previously clamped in the twin cities of Bhubaneswar and Cuttack as well as Puri this August 15 (Sunday) on occasion of Independence Day, a source said.

Relaxation will be accorded to locals till 11.00am for celebrating Independence Day and hoisting the Tricolour, a notification issued in this regard by Special Relief Commissioner (SRC) stated.

Locals will be allowed to hoist the national flag at their respective premises subject to condition that not more than 10 persons shall congregate at a place at any point in time. Covid-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing of mask, adequate sanitisation etc should strictly be adhered to for the purpose, the notification added.

“In other places (except Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri town), the citizens shall unfurl national flag at their premises subject to condition that not more than 20 persons shall be congregated at any place with strict adherence of all Covid-19 safety protocols, such as social distancing, wearing mask etc,” the SRC notification further informed.

Besides, state level and district level functions for hoisting the national flag can be organised in conformity with Covid-19 safety protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) now in force. Government offices have been allowed to celebrate the Independence Day with least congregation of not more than 10 staff in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack and Puri.

PNN