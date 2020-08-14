Washington: The overall number of global coronavirus cases has topped 20.7 million, while the deaths have increased to over 7,52,000. This information was given by the John Hopkins University here, Friday. The university also said in a release that there is no signs of the coronavirus cases decreasing.

As of Friday morning, the total number of cases stood at 20,764,220 and the fatalities rose to 7.52,893. This information was given by the University’s Centre for Systems Science and Engineering (CSSE) in its latest update.

The US accounted for the world’s highest number of infections and fatalities at 5,248,172 and 167,092, respectively, the CSSE said. Brazil came in the second place with 3,164,785 infections and 104,201 deaths.

In terms of cases, India ranks third (2,396,637), and is followed by Russia (905,762), South Africa (572,865), Mexico (505,751), Peru (498,555), Colombia (422,519), Chile (380,034), Spain (337,334), Iran (336,324), the UK (315,583), Saudi Arabia (294,519), Pakistan (286,674), Argentina (276,072), Bangladesh (269,115), Italy (252,235), Turkey (245,635), France (244,096), Germany (222,281), Iraq (164,277), Philippines (147,526), Indonesia (132,816), Canada (123,180), Qatar (114,281) and Kazakhstan (101,372), the CSSE figures showed.

The other countries with over 10,000 coronavirus deaths are Mexico (55,293), India (47,033), UK (46,791), Italy (35,231), France (30,392), Spain (28,605), Peru (21,713), Iran (19,162), Russia (15,353), Colombia (14,145), South Africa (11,270) and Chile (10,299).