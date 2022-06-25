New Delhi: India’s tally of Covid infections rose by 15,940 in a day to reach 4,33,78,234 while the active caseload increased to 91,779, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated Saturday.

The death toll climbed to 5,24,974 with 20 more fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

Active cases rose by 3,495 in a day and now comprise 0.21 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.58 per cent, the health ministry said.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.39 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was 3.30 per cent, according to the health ministry.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,27,61,481, while the case fatality rate was 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 196.94 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

India’s Covid-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark August 7, 2020, 30 lakh August 23, 40 lakh September 5 and 50 lakh September 16. It went past 60 lakh September 28, 70 lakh October 11, crossed 80 lakh October 29, 90 lakh November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore May 4, three crore June 23 and four crore January 25 this year.