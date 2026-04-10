New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Friday announced the appointment of senior diplomat Pranay Verma as India’s next Ambassador to the Kingdom of Belgium, with concurrent accreditation to the European Union.

In a press release, the MEA said, “Shri Pranay Verma (IFS:1994), presently High Commissioner of India to the People’s Republic of Bangladesh, has been appointed as the next Ambassador of India to the Kingdom of Belgium. He will also be accredited as Ambassador of India to the European Union.”

The ministry added, “He is expected to take up the assignment shortly.”

Verma will succeed Saurabh Kumar, who completed his tenure earlier this year. During his posting in Brussels, Kumar was also concurrently accredited as Ambassador to the European Union and Luxembourg.

The appointment comes at a crucial time in India’s engagement with Europe, particularly following the landmark India-European Union free trade agreement reached in January.

The deal is expected to significantly boost bilateral trade by cutting over 90 per cent of tariffs, covering trade linked to nearly a quarter of global GDP. The agreement is likely to make Indian exports more competitive while also lowering the cost of European goods such as automobiles and wines in India.

Officials say Verma’s new role will be pivotal in steering the agreement through the European Parliament, a process that involves complex legal scrutiny and translation into 27 languages before ratification.

The Embassy of India in Brussels, established in 1948, serves as a key diplomatic hub and is accredited to Belgium, Luxembourg, and the European Union. Verma’s posting will place him at the centre of India’s strategic, economic, and political engagement with the region.

A 1994-batch Indian Foreign Service officer, Verma brings over three decades of diplomatic experience, including a previous stint as Ambassador to Vietnam. His expertise in East Asia is also seen as an asset as India looks to expand its global partnerships.

Currently serving as India’s High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Verma has also been actively engaged in strengthening bilateral ties.

Earlier this week, he met Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman and conveyed New Delhi’s intent to pursue “positive, constructive, and people-centric ties” based on mutual interests.

The meeting comes amid efforts by both countries to rebuild relations following recent political developments in Dhaka, underscoring Verma’s role in handling key diplomatic assignments before taking up his new position in Brussels.