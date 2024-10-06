Gwalior: India registered a comfortable seven-wicket win over Bangladesh in the first T20I of the three-match series here Sunday.

India bowled out Bangladesh for 127 and then chased down the target of 128 with 49 balls to spare.

Asked to bat first, Bangladesh were in early trouble at 14 for two with left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh (3/14) removing both openers Litton Das and Parvez Hossain Emon cheaply.

Skipper Najmul Hossain Shanto made 27 off 25 balls and Mehidy Hasan Miraz contributed 35 in 32 deliveries.

Varun Chakravarthy (3/31), Mayank Yadav (1/21) and Washington Sundar (1/12) picked up wickets in the middle overs to keep India in total control of the game.

Hardik Pandya too chipped in with a wicket towards the end.

With the bat, Pandya blazed away to an unbeaten 16-ball 39, while Sanju Samson and skipper Suryakumar Yadav both got out after scoring 29.

Brief scores:

Bangladesh: 127 all out in 19.5 overs (Najmul Hossain Shanto 27, Mehidy Hasan Miraz 35 not out; Arshdeep Singh 3/14, Varun Chakravarthy 3/31).

India: 132/3 in 11.5 overs (Hardik Pandya not out 39, Sanju Samson 29, Suryakumar Yadav 29).

PTI