Bhubaneswar: A 10-man India booked a slot in the final of the SAFF U-20 football tournament after defeating Maldives 1-0 in their last league match at the Kalinga Stadium here Tuesday. India won thanks to an 89th minute winner from their No.9 player Gurkirat Singh who has been consistent during the entire tournament.

The victory for the colts means that they will now meet Bangladesh in the final of the tournament. It should be stated here that the Indian colts had gone down to Bangladesh 1-2 in the tournament opener. The final comes off Friday.

In an earlier match played on the day, the Bangladesh U-20 played out a 1-1 draw with Nepal U20.

Substitute Gurkirat made the difference between the two teams, hitting the target seconds before the scheduled end of the game.

Parthiv Gogoi’s grounder was deflected by a defender of the Maldives team and Gurkirat scored with a rasping shot.

For all their domination and penetration which saw chances fall their way in both the halves, the Indian colts who had scored eight goals in their last game against Nepal U-20, were guilty of not being able to capitalise on the chances. They even hit the crosspiece in the 67th minute.

The Indian colts, however, suffered a jolt when striker Parthiv, the highest scorer in the tournament so far was given marching orders in the 90th minute. It means that Parthiv will not be able to play in the summit clash.