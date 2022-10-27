Sydney: defeated Netherlands by 56 runs to register their second consecutive win in the T20 World Cup here Thursday.

Electing to bat, India scored 179 for 2 and then restricted Netherlands to 123 for 9.

India produced a solid batting display with Rohit Sharma (53), Virat Kohli (62 not out) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 not out) — all scoring scintillating fifties.

For Netherlands, Fred Klaassen (1/33) and Paul van Meekeren (1/32) took one wicket each.

Defending, pacers Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/9) and Arshdeep Singh (2/37) and the spin duo of Axar Patel (2/18) and Ravichandran Ashwin (2/21) shone bright with the ball for India.

Tim Pringle (20 off 15) top-scored for The Netherlands.

Brief Score:

India: 179 for 2 in 20 overs (Virat Kohli 62 not out, Rohit Sharma 53, Suryakumar Yadav 51 not out; Paul van Meekeren 1/32).

Netherlands: 123 for 9 in 20 overs (Tim Pringle 20; Bhuvneshwar Kumar 2/9, Axar Patel 2/18, Ravichandran Ashwin 2/21, Arshdeep Singh 2/37).