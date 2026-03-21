New Delhi: The festival of Eid-ul-Fitr, which signifies the conclusion of the holy month of Ramadan, is being observed by Muslims across the globe, including India, with prayers, feasts, and gatherings on Saturday. However, celebrations in parts of West Asia remain muted this year due to the ongoing conflict, casting a shadow over the festive spirit. Several countries have announced extended public holidays of up to four days to mark the occasion.

Ramadan, the ninth month of the Islamic lunar calendar, is considered one of the most sacred periods in Islam. It commemorates the revelation of the Holy Book, the Quran, to Prophet Muhammad through the angel Gabriel. During this month, Muslims observe fasting from dawn to dusk, engage in increased prayer, and focus on spiritual reflection and self-discipline.

Eid-ul-Fitr, often referred to as the “festival of breaking the fast,” marks the end of this month-long period of devotion and fasting. The festival falls on the first day of Shawwal, the tenth month of the Islamic calendar, following the sighting of the crescent moon. Due to the lunar nature of the calendar and varying weather conditions, the exact date of Eid may differ across regions.

The day begins with a special congregational prayer held shortly after sunrise. Unlike daily prayers, this prayer does not include the traditional call to prayer and features additional recitations praising God. Before attending the prayer, Muslims are required to give charity, ensuring that those in need can also participate in the celebrations.

It is customary to eat something, often dates, before heading for the prayers and to wear new or their finest clothes, reflecting the joyous nature of the occasion.

Eid-ul-Fitr is one of the two major festivals in Islam, the other being Eid al-Adha. The day is marked by both formal and informal celebrations, including community gatherings, visits to relatives, and the exchange of greetings and gifts. Families come together to share festive meals, while children often receive presents and money, adding to the celebratory atmosphere.

While Eid is officially observed for one day, festivities in many countries extend for up to three days, often accompanied by public holidays. These days provide an opportunity for people to rest, reconnect with loved ones, and celebrate the successful completion of Ramadan. In several nations, governments have declared multiple days off to allow citizens to fully partake in the festivities.

Despite the joy associated with Eid, the ongoing war in parts of West Asia has led to subdued celebrations in affected regions. Many families are observing the festival in a restrained manner, keeping in mind the difficult circumstances faced by communities impacted by conflict.

Historically, Eid-ul-Fitr was established by Prophet Muhammad in 624 CE in Madinah, following the completion of the first Ramadan fast after the migration (Hijra). Upon arriving in Madinah, he found people celebrating certain days with festivities and later designated Eid-ul-Fitr and Eid al-Adha as the two official Islamic festivals.

Beyond celebrations, Eid-ul-Fitr carries deep spiritual significance. It is a time for expressing gratitude to Allah for the strength to complete the fast and for the blessings received. The festival also emphasises compassion, encouraging people to remember and support those less fortunate. Acts of charity, kindness, and community bonding remain central to the observance.

As people across the world mark the occasion, Eid-ul-Fitr continues to serve as a reminder of faith, unity, and generosity, even as global circumstances influence the scale and nature of celebrations in different regions.