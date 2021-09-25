Yankton (USA): India suffered another setback as its archers had to settle for silver medals in Women’s Compound Team and Compound Mixed Team competitions at the World Archery Championships here in South Dakota.

The Indian Women’s Compound Team and the Mixed Team had reached the gold medal match and were up against Colombia in both finals. But both fell short in difficult windy conditions against opponents that were too strong and mastered the conditions better.

India had reached the final six times at the World Championships earlier but had failed to win the gold every time. They were aiming to claim their first World Championship title on Friday but their hopes were dashed by a strong performance by Colombia, who captured the gold medal for the first time after 2017.

In the Women’s Compound Team, India comprising Jyoti Surekha Vennam, Muskan Kirar and Priya Gurjar lost to the Colombia team of Sara Lopez

Alejandra Usquiano and Nora Valdez 229-224 and had to settle for the silver medal.

In the Compound Mixed Team final, the Indian team of Jyothi and Abhishek Verma lost to Colombia’s Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz 150-154.

The Compound Women’s Team final started as a close affair with both India and Colombia shooting 58 out of a possible 60 in the first end (set), the Indians shooting three 10s, one X, and two 9s in six arrows while the Colombians came up with three 10sm two Xs and an 8.

A couple of 8s with two 9s and two Xs meant India could manage only 54 in the second end (set) and Colombia shot 55 to lead 113-112.

The Indians continued to struggle with the conditions and lost the third end 56-58, the gap widening to three points now (171-168). Their hopes of recovering ground in the fourth and final end (set) were thwarted by an 8 on the first arrow in this series. They shot two Xs, a 10, and two 9s in the remaining five arrows for 56 but the Colombians did not falter and shot 58 with three 10s, one X, and one 9 to win the gold medal, 229-224.

In the Compound Mixed Team final, Jyoti Surekha Vennam and Abhishek Verma got off to a good start as they took a one-point lead (39-38) after the first end, shooting three 10s and a 9 as compared to three 9s and a 10 by the Colombian pair of Sara Lopez and Daniel Munoz.

The Indians fell behind in the second end as they could manage only 36 (10, 8, 9, 9) as compared by a near-perfect 39 (10, 10, 10, 9) by the Colombians and trailed 75-77.

The Colombians managed a perfect 40 in the third end while the Indians could score only 36 (10, 9, 8, 9), the gap widening to six (111-117).

Jyothi and Abhishek tried their best in the fourth and final end and won it 39-27 but the gap was too wide to be bridged in one end and they had to settle for silver behind Colombia.

In the recurve section, Asian powerhouse South Korea won all three gold medals claiming the titles in Women’s Team, Men’s Team, and Mixed Team competitions. No Indian team had reached the medal round in recurve section.