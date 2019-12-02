Mumbai: Cricketer Manish Pandey and south Indian actress Ashrita Shetty tied nuptial knot Monday.
It was attended by Pandey’s near and dear ones. Photos and videos of the duo are all over social media platforms.
On this special occasion, Ashrita was seen dressed in South Indian style. She was wearing a Mahroon and Golden colour saree. Ashrita looked stunning in the attire while cricketer wore a cream colour sherwani.
Manish’s wife Ashrita is a well-known face in the South film industry. The 26-year-old shot to fame after winning a beauty pageant in 2010 and has featured in hit films like Indrajith, Oru Kanniyum Moonu Kalavaanikalum, Udhayam NH4.
With this, it seems like they followed in the footsteps of Indian skipper Virat Kohli and his actress wife Anushka Sharma.
Pandey, who is a part of the Indian T20I squad for the upcoming series against West Indies, said he is looking forward to a big series before joining the Men in Blue — referring to his marriage. “Looking forward to the India series, but before that there is another important series for me, I am getting married tomorrow,” he had said at the post-match presentation after his state Karnataka won the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Sunday night.
