New Delhi: Spectators might be allowed in the second India-England Test in Chennai after the central government’s fresh COVID-19 guidelines. In the new COVID-19 guidelines crowd attendance at fifty per cent of capacity at sporting venues has been permitted.

The BCCI and the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) had earlier deliberated on entry of spectators. Then they had decided that the first two Tests would be held closed doors. But the fresh Home Ministry guidelines on easing of restrictions on public movement have changed the scenario.

“There is no time to allow entry of spectators for the first Test starting February 5. We only received the government notification Saturday. You can’t organise entry of spectators following COVID-19 protocols at such a short notice,” a senior TNCA official told this agency on conditions of anonymity Sunday. “But yes, now with fresh guidelines, there is every possibility that second Test starting from February 14 might have spectators as per notification,” he added.

The Chepauk has a capacity of 50,000, so 25,000 spectators will be allowed inside the venue.

Crowd entry is certain for the third and fourth Test. The matches will be played at the refurbished Sardar Patel Stadium in Motera, Ahmedabad.

A BCCI source said that board’s top leadership and TNCA bosses will have a series of meetings to chalk out the modalities starting Monday. “It was always clear that spectators will be allowed at Motera. But now that we have received the guidelines, the planning for the second Test can be reworked,” the official said.

Entry of Media

The TNCA is also contemplating allowing the media to cover from the press box. However, no concrete decision has been taken yet. It is only logical that media also gets access to the press box if crowds are going to get in.

The media conferences will still be held remotely. The players or training session for the time being will remain out of bounds.