New Delhi: India Friday extended the closure of its airspace for flights operated by Pakistan airlines by another month till June 23, according to sources.

The ban imposed April 30 as part of various measures taken by the government against Pakistan in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 people was set to expire May 23 (Saturday).

The Indian airspace will not be available for aircraft registered in Pakistan as well as for planes operated, owned or leased by Pakistan airlines and operators till June 23, 2025, according to the fresh NOTAM issued on Friday.

As per the NOTAM, the ban will also be applicable to Pakistan’s military aircraft.

Pakistan has also extended the ban on its airspace for Indian flights by a month till June 24.

On April 24, Pakistan banned its airspace for India until May 23, after the Indian government suspended the Indus Water Treaty with Pakistan.

On April 23, a day after the Pahalgam attack, India announced a raft of punitive measures against Pakistan, including suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, shutting down of the only operational land border crossing at Attari and downgrading of diplomatic ties in view of cross-border links to the massacre.

In response, Pakistan closed its airspace to Indian airliners and suspended all trade with India, including through third countries.

PTI