New Delhi: India has surpassed the US to become the fastest COVID-19 vaccinating country in the world with an average daily rate of 30,93,861 vaccine doses, the Union Health Ministry said Wednesday.

The cumulative number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 8.70 crore.

Cumulatively, 8,70,77,474 vaccine doses have been administered through 13,32,130 sessions, as per the provisional report till 7 am.

These include 89,63,724 health care workers (HCWs) who have taken the 1st dose and 53,94,913 HCWs who have taken the 2nd dose, 97,36,629 frontline workers (FLWs) who have received the 1st dose, 43,12,826 FLWs who have taken the 2nd dose.

Besides, 3,53,75,953 and 10,00,787 beneficiaries more than 60 years old have been administered the 1st and 2nd dose respectively while 2,18,60,709 and 4,31,933 beneficiaries aged 45 to 60 were given the 1st and 2nd dose respectively.

More than 33 lakh vaccination doses were administered in the last 24 hours.

As on Day-81 of the vaccination drive (6th April), 33,37,601 vaccine doses were given. Out of which, 30,08,087 beneficiaries were vaccinated across 41,396 sessions for 1st dose and 3,29,514 beneficiaries received 2nd dose of vaccine.

India’s daily new cases continue to rise and 1,15,736 new cases were registered in a span of 24 hours.

Eight states including Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Kerala have shown a rise in the COVID daily new cases accounting for 80.70 per cent of the new cases reported in a day.

Maharashtra has reported the highest daily new cases at 55,469. It is followed by Chhattisgarh with 9,921 while Karnataka reported 6,150 new cases.

The daily positivity graph is on a steady incline and currently stands at 8.40 per cent, the ministry said.

India’s total active caseload has increased to 8,43,473 and now comprises 6.59 per cent of the country’s total cases.

A net increase of 55,250 cases recorded in the total active caseload in a span of 24 hours.

Maharashtra, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Kerala and Uttar Pradesh cumulatively account for 74.5 per cent of India’s total active cases. Maharashtra alone accounts for 56.17 per cent of the total active caseload of the country, the ministry said.

The Centre is actively engaging with all states and UT governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases.

Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan had on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting through video conference to review the situation of COVID-19 and progress of vaccination in 11 states and UTs that are showing very large numbers of daily cases and high mortality due to coronavirus.

The Cabinet Secretary chaired a high-level review meeting Friday last with chief secretaries, DG Police and health secretaries of all States/UTs, with focus on 11 states and UTs that have been reporting very high rise in daily cases and daily mortality because of COVID-19 in the last two weeks.

Regular review meetings are taken by Union Health Secretary with secretaries of all States and UTs.

The Centre has rushed 50 high level teams to Maharashtra, Punjab and Chhattisgarh to assist the states in COVID control and management measures. These teams will be stationed in the states for 3-5 days.

India’s cumulative recoveries have surged to 1,17,92,135 with 59,856 recoveries being registered in a span of 24 hours.

A total of 630 deaths were reported in a span of 24 hours.

Eight states account for 84.44 per cent of the new deaths. Maharashtra saw the maximum casualties (297). Punjab follows with 61 daily deaths.

Eleven states and UTs have not reported any COVID-19 deaths in a span of 24 hours.

These are Odisha, Ladakh (UT), D&D & D&N, Nagaland, Meghalaya, Sikkim, Manipur, Lakshadweep, Mizoram, Andaman and nicobar Islands and Arunachal Pradesh.

