Copenhagen: India had no role in exploiting the planet, but is at the forefront in the efforts to save it. This has happened because every person in India is backing the government which is fighting climate change, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here Tuesday. The prime minister was addressing the Indian community here. Narendra Modi spoke extensively about the steps taken by the government to promote use of renewable energy, the commitments made by India at the COP-26 climate summit in Glasgow – issues that strike a chord in the Nordic nation.

“India has been able to fulfil its climate actions because, unlike others who put all the responsibility of saving the planet on multilateral organisations, we see it as a responsibility of each citizen to do their bit to save the world,” Modi said.

Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen also attended Modi’s interaction with the Indian diaspora. She introduced him as a ‘friend’, before inviting him to address the packed gathering at the Bella Centre here.

More than 1,000 members of the Indian community in Denmark comprising students, researchers, professionals and business persons participated in the event.

Modi described the diaspora as India’s ambassadors in their respective adopted homelands. He urged each of them to encourage at least five non-Indian friends to visit India.

“We have to rejuvenate our tourism sector. With your efforts, when you will help five of your non-Indian friends to visit and explore our country, in a few years, there will be only one destination, that is ‘Chalo India’,” Modi said.

On climate action, Modi said India has set a target to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2070. He pointed out that India has been among the few countries who have been able to deliver on their climate goals.

“India had committed to source 40 per cent of its energy needs from non-fossil fuels by 2030. We have achieved that goal nine years early,” the prime minister informed.

Modi stated that India has been producing cheap solar power at Rs 2.5 per unit and was making efforts to further reduce the cost. He said the world should come to India to find answers and solutions to save the planet. “I want to tell our Danish friends to come to India to jointly find answers to the problems of the planet,” he said.

“The biggest demand of the time is to promote L.I.F.E – i.e. Lifestyle For Environment. It is very important to get out of a consumption oriented approach. ‘Use and throw’ mindset is negative for the planet,” Modi said.

The Prime Minister said Denmark has been with India in White revolution and now it was becoming a strong partner in the country’s green future.

“There are huge opportunities for the two countries in areas of electric mobility, green hydrogen, waste-to-wealth, sustainable urbanisation, green shipping, science, technology, innovation,” Modi said.